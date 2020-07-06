China appoints hardliner as head of Hong Kong national security agency
Monday, 6 July 2020 () Beijing (AFP) July 3, 2020
China appointed a hardliner involved in a clamp down against protests on the mainland as the head of Hong Kong's new security agency on Friday, state media said, days after imposing a sweeping law on the territory that criminalises dissent. Zheng Yanxiong will take the helm of the controversial national security agency, a new office set up under the legislation that empowers mainland securit
China opened its new national security office in Hong Kong on Wednesday, turning a hotel near a city-center park that has been one of the most popular venues for pro-democracy protests into its new headquarters. Libby Hogan reports.