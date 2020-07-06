Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China appoints hardliner as head of Hong Kong national security agency

Terra Daily Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
China appoints hardliner as head of Hong Kong national security agencyBeijing (AFP) July 3, 2020

China appointed a hardliner involved in a clamp down against protests on the mainland as the head of Hong Kong's new security agency on Friday, state media said, days after imposing a sweeping law on the territory that criminalises dissent. Zheng Yanxiong will take the helm of the controversial national security agency, a new office set up under the legislation that empowers mainland securit
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: China converts HK hotel into security office

China converts HK hotel into security office 02:02

 China opened its new national security office in Hong Kong on Wednesday, turning a hotel near a city-center park that has been one of the most popular venues for pro-democracy protests into its new headquarters. Libby Hogan reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

EU foreign ministers weigh up response to China and Turkey [Video]

EU foreign ministers weigh up response to China and Turkey

Returning to Brussels for the first face-to-face meeting in months, EU foreign ministers are being urged to take a more robust approach to China over the new security law in Hong Kong, as well as..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:15Published
Hong Kong opposition kicks off primary elections [Video]

Hong Kong opposition kicks off primary elections

Hong Kong's opposition camp set up polling booths across the Chinese-ruled city on Saturday for primary elections aimed at selecting democracy candidates who stand the best chance of success in..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:31Published
Unexpectedly high voter turnout at Hong Kong primary elections [Video]

Unexpectedly high voter turnout at Hong Kong primary elections

It is the first ballot since Beijing imposed its new national security law - many feared this would keep people away.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:36Published

Related news from verified sources

China appoints hardliner to head new Hong Kong security agency

China appoints hardliner to head new Hong Kong security agency Hong Kong (AFP) July 3, 2020 China appointed a hardliner to head a new national security agency in Hong Kong Friday as police brought the first charges under...
Terra Daily

China opens new security agency headquarters in Hong Kong

 A week after passing the controversial national security law in Hong Kong, China has inaugurated a new office for its security agency to operate openly in the...
Deutsche Welle

China Opens New Hong Kong Security Agency Headquarters

China Opens New Hong Kong Security Agency Headquarters China on Wednesday opened a new office for its security agents to operate openly in Hong Kong for the first time under a tough new law, transforming a hotel into...
WorldNews


Tweets about this