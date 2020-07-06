China appoints hardliner as head of Hong Kong national security agency Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Beijing (AFP) July 3, 2020



Beijing (AFP) July 3, 2020

China appointed a hardliner involved in a clamp down against protests on the mainland as the head of Hong Kong's new security agency on Friday, state media said, days after imposing a sweeping law on the territory that criminalises dissent. Zheng Yanxiong will take the helm of the controversial national security agency, a new office set up under the legislation that empowers mainland securit


