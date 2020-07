You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Pink ice in Italy's Alps sparks algae probe Scientists in Italy are investigating the mysterious appearance of pink glacial ice in the Alps, caused by algae that accelerate the effects of climate change....

WorldNews 1 day ago





Tweets about this MMNewzz Why has pink snow appeared in the Alps? https://t.co/P27c2RQ2Vt #news https://t.co/mXithRzR3f 12 minutes ago Lamis J. Behbehani RT @euronewsliving: Extraordinary new photos show pink snow in the Italian Alps. 🌸 A type of algae usually found in Greenland has appeared… 3 hours ago euronews Living Extraordinary new photos show pink snow in the Italian Alps. 🌸 A type of algae usually found in Greenland has appe… https://t.co/i2FJdQM7c9 8 hours ago