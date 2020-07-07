NASA awards Total and Spectral Solar Irradiance Sensor-2 Spacecraft contract
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () San Diego CA (SPX) Jul 03, 2020
NASA has awarded the Total and Spectral Solar Irradiance Sensor-2 (TSIS-2) Spacecraft contract to General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems Group of San Diego, California. This is a hybrid firm-fixed price, time and materials contract in the amount of approximately $32.9 million. The base contract is for spacecraft development in the amount of about $29.2 million The contract also contains O