NASA awards Total and Spectral Solar Irradiance Sensor-2 Spacecraft contract Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

San Diego CA (SPX) Jul 03, 2020



NASA has awarded the Total and Spectral Solar Irradiance Sensor-2 (TSIS-2) Spacecraft contract to General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems Group of San Diego, California. This is a hybrid firm-fixed price, time and materials contract in the amount of approximately $32.9 million. The base contract is for spacecraft development in the amount of about $29.2 million The contract also contains O


