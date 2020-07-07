Uber to buy Postmates to extend delivery footprint
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () Washington (AFP) July 6, 2020
Uber said Monday it was buying delivery startup Postmates for $2.65 billion in stock, in a move shaking up the sector which has seen surging growth during the coronavirus pandemic. The acquisition steps up the effort by the ridesharing giant to diversify its business to meet growing delivery demands after failing to win a battle for US meal delivery giant Grubhub. "Uber and Postmates hav
