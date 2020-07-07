Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Uber to buy Postmates to extend delivery footprint

Energy Daily Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Uber to buy Postmates to extend delivery footprintWashington (AFP) July 6, 2020

Uber said Monday it was buying delivery startup Postmates for $2.65 billion in stock, in a move shaking up the sector which has seen surging growth during the coronavirus pandemic. The acquisition steps up the effort by the ridesharing giant to diversify its business to meet growing delivery demands after failing to win a battle for US meal delivery giant Grubhub. "Uber and Postmates hav
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Uber Purchases Postmates for $2.65 Billion

Uber Purchases Postmates for $2.65 Billion 00:58

 Uber Purchases Postmates for $2.65 Billion The deal to combine the two services was announced on Monday. Under the all-stock deal, Postmates will be combined into Uber's Uber Eats platform. The combination of the services means that Uber will now rule 37 percent of the food delivery service market....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Uber Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Postmates as Food Delivery Rises in Usage [Video]

Uber Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Postmates as Food Delivery Rises in Usage

Uber is reportedly in talks to acquire Postmates in a potential multibillion dollar deal. The news comes as the company also considers going public as food delivery services rise in popularity amid the..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:17Published
Uber Looking To Buy Postmates [Video]

Uber Looking To Buy Postmates

The NY Times and Business Insider report that Uber is holding acquisition talks with food delivery startup Postmates. Earlier this year Uber was reported to be holding acquisition talks with..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published
Postmates Could Be Purchased by Uber for a Reported $2.6B [Video]

Postmates Could Be Purchased by Uber for a Reported $2.6B

After failing to reach a deal to buy rival Grubhub, Uber is reportedly eyeing a purchase of another food delivery startup; Postmates. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:54Published

Tweets about this

ZaqsTech

ZAQS Tech News Uber to buy Postmates to extend delivery footprint https://t.co/NBwZKuU9ph 18 hours ago

PeninsulaQatar

peninsulaqatar Postmates, a startup specializing in the delivery of food, groceries and other goods, will be integrated into Uber… https://t.co/HqSIT0nr1p 18 hours ago

BlueWaterHL

Blue Water Healthy Living Uber expands its food delivery footprint with the purchase of Postmates. https://t.co/csjmAlBrsO 18 hours ago