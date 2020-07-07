Global  

WHO first alerted to virus by its own office; Beijing reports zero cases

Terra Daily Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
WHO first alerted to virus by its own office; Beijing reports zero casesGeneva (AFP) July 4, 2020

The World Health Organization has updated its account of the early stages of the COVID crisis to say it was alerted by its own office in China, and not by China itself, to the first pneumonia cases in Wuhan. The UN health body has been accused by US President Donald Trump of failing to provide the information needed to stem the pandemic and of being complacent towards Beijing, charges it den
