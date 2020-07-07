Amid reckoning on police racism, algorithm bias in focus

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 11-Year-Old Maryland Boy Uses Poetry To Process Racism, Police Brutality,



11-Year-Old Maryland Boy Uses Poetry To Process Racism, Police Brutality, Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:23 Published 1 day ago Will Smith has been called the N-word by police 'on more than 10 occasions'



Will Smith revealed he has been called the N-word by police officers on "more than 10 occasions" as he reflected on the Black Lives Matter movement. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 2 days ago U.S. police forces struggle to recruit Black officers



Black police officers say discrimination and nepotism are among the reasons there are too few of them among the ranks of U.S. police forces. Lisa Bernhard produced this report. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:27 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this