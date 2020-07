Pink ice in Italy's Alps sparks algae probe Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Passo Gavia, Italy (AFP) July 5, 2020



Scientists in Italy are investigating the mysterious appearance of pink glacial ice in the Alps, caused by algae that accelerate the effects of climate change. There is debate about where the algae come from, but Biagio Di Mauro of Italy's National Research Council said the pink snow observed on parts of the Presena glacier is likely caused by the same plant found in Greenland.

Scientists are investigating the appearance of pink ice in an Alpine glacier in northern Italy – looking at the relationship between algae growing inside it and climate change.

