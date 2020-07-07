50 dead in Japan floods as rescuers 'race against time' Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Yatsushiro, Japan (AFP) July 7, 2020



Emergency services in western Japan were "racing against time" on Tuesday to rescue people stranded by devastating floods and landslides that have killed at least 50 people, with more torrential rain forecast. Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued its second-highest emergency warning for heavy rain and landslides over vast swathes of the country's southwest and said "risks are rising" n Yatsushiro, Japan (AFP) July 7, 2020Emergency services in western Japan were "racing against time" on Tuesday to rescue people stranded by devastating floods and landslides that have killed at least 50 people, with more torrential rain forecast. Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued its second-highest emergency warning for heavy rain and landslides over vast swathes of the country's southwest and said "risks are rising" n 👓 View full article

