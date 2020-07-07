50 dead in Japan floods as rescuers 'race against time'
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () Yatsushiro, Japan (AFP) July 7, 2020
Emergency services in western Japan were "racing against time" on Tuesday to rescue people stranded by devastating floods and landslides that have killed at least 50 people, with more torrential rain forecast. Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued its second-highest emergency warning for heavy rain and landslides over vast swathes of the country's southwest and said "risks are rising" n
Nearly 40 people were feared dead as torrential rains continued to hit Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu, with river banks at risk of bursting on Monday morning and new evacuation orders put in place. Gloria Tso reports.
The death toll from days of heavy rain and flooding in southern Japan rose to 50 on Tuesday morning with another dozen people still missing, officials said. The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said..
