Desk-based jobs may offer protection against poor cognition in later life Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

People who work in jobs that require less physical activity - typically office and desk-based jobs - are at a lower risk of subsequent poor cognition than those whose work is more physically active, suggests new research. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this