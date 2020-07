UK readies 3.0bn pound recovery plan to green up economy Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

British London (AFP) July 7, 2020British finance minister Rishi Sunak will Wednesday unveil a mini-budget to help kickstart the UK economy following devastation wreaked by coronavirus fallout, featuring green investment worth 3.0-billion pounds ($3.7-billion, 3.3 billion euros). Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak hopes the plan will help to support more than 100,000 green jobs, including across the construction sector. 👓 View full article

