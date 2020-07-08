Global  

NASA adds software experts to work toward new Boeing capsule flight

Space Daily Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
NASA adds software experts to work toward new Boeing capsule flightWashington DC (UPI) Jul 07, 2020

NASA added software experts to work with Boeing and SpaceX on their space capsule programs following the failure of Boeing's Starliner test flight in December, the agency announced via a teleconference from Florida on Wednesday. The software oversight changes were outlined in NASA's release of its final review of the Starliner failure. The space agency said Boeing remains on trac
