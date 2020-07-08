New insights into origin of carbon in the universe
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () Santa Cruz CA (SPX) Jul 07, 2020
A new analysis of white dwarf stars supports their role as a key source of carbon, an element crucial to all life, in the Milky Way and other galaxies. Approximately 90 percent of all stars end their lives as white dwarfs, very dense stellar remnants that gradually cool and dim over billions of years. With their final few breaths before they collapse, however, these stars leave an importan