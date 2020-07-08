Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New insights into origin of carbon in the universe

Space Daily Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
New insights into origin of carbon in the universeSanta Cruz CA (SPX) Jul 07, 2020

A new analysis of white dwarf stars supports their role as a key source of carbon, an element crucial to all life, in the Milky Way and other galaxies. Approximately 90 percent of all stars end their lives as white dwarfs, very dense stellar remnants that gradually cool and dim over billions of years. With their final few breaths before they collapse, however, these stars leave an importan
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The new Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Estate Exterior Design [Video]

The new Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Estate Exterior Design

The new look of the Mercedes-AMG E63 4MATIC+ models, which catches the eye at first glance, is also down to technical reasons to a large extent. In order to ensure optimum air throughput around the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:35Published
Archeologists document first use of maize as food in Mesoamerica: study [Video]

Archeologists document first use of maize as food in Mesoamerica: study

Archeologists may have found out when cave-dwelling prehistoric Mesoamericans began eating maize as a staple, according to a new study in Science Advances.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:11Published
Lotus Evija Powertrain animation [Video]

Lotus Evija Powertrain animation

Centrica plc, the parent company of British Gas, and British motor manufacturer Lotus are working together to develop a new model for electric vehicle ownership that fully integrates future mobility..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

White dwarfs reveal new insights into the origin of carbon in the universe

 A new analysis of white dwarf stars supports their role as a key source of carbon in galaxies. Every carbon atom in the universe was created by stars, but...
Science Daily


Tweets about this