Is it safe to visit the dentist during the pandemic?

Is it safe to visit the dentist during the Covid-19 pandemic? Dentists can't eliminate all risk, but they are taking steps to minimize the chances of spreading the coronavirus . You'll likely notice changes as soon as you enter the office. Many dentists have removed magazines from waiting rooms, for example, as well as some chairs to encourage social distancing.