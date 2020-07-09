NASA astronauts and Russian cosmonauts perform habitability test of Crew Dragon capsule
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () Washington (Sputnik) Jul 09, 2020
NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, who piloted the Crew Dragon, International Space Station Commander Chris Cassidy, and Flight Engineer Anatoly Ivanishin performed the one-hour habitability test of the SpaceX Crew Dragon, NASA said in a press release. "The crew will arrange the cabin to suit the four-space residents and report their comfort levels to engineers on the ground", th
