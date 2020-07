Enormous 'superflare' detected on nearby star Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Astronomers succeeded in detecting 12 stellar flare phenomena on AD Leonis. One of these flares was 20 times larger than those emitted by our own sun, categorizing it a 'superflare'. Subsequent data analysis presents new insight into these explosive phenomena. 👓 View full article

Video credit: AmazeLab - Published 7 hours ago Enormous 'Superflare' Spotted on Nearby Star 01:17 Kyoto University astronomers detected 12 stellar flare phenomena on AD Leonis and one "superflare" that was 20 times larger than flares released by our sun.

