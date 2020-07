COVID-19 can be transmitted in the womb, reports pediatric infectious disease journal Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

A baby girl in Texas -- born prematurely to a mother with COVID-19 -- is the strongest evidence to date that intrauterine (in the womb) transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) can occur, according to a new report. 👓 View full article

