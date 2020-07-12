Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASA updates planetary protection policies for lunar and mars human missions

Space Daily Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
NASA updates planetary protection policies for lunar and mars human missionsWashington DC (SPX) Jul 13, 2020

NASA has released two NASA Interim Directives (NIDs) updating the agency's requirements for robotic and human missions traveling to the Earth's Moon, and human missions traveling to Mars. The first, NID 8715.128, addresses the control of forward terrestrial biological contamination associated with all NASA and NASA-affiliated missions intended to land, orbit, or otherwise encounter the Moon.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: Cool NASA Visualization Reveals Global Methane Emissions

Cool NASA Visualization Reveals Global Methane Emissions 01:10

 The 3D visualization shows methane sources and how it moves across the globe, which NASA created with data from the Global Modeling and Assimilation Office.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mysterious Mounds Spotted Inside Mars Impact Crater [Video]

Mysterious Mounds Spotted Inside Mars Impact Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the stunning shot of the "enigmatic" mounds on the floor of a crater in Bosphorous Planum.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:53Published
NASA Attaches Perseverance Rover to Rocket That’ll Send it to Mars [Video]

NASA Attaches Perseverance Rover to Rocket That’ll Send it to Mars

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover is now 129 feet closer to the Red Planet after being placed atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, ahead of its launch window opening July 30th.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:02Published
NASA Hits Heat Shield Milestone For First Crewed Orion Mission [Video]

NASA Hits Heat Shield Milestone For First Crewed Orion Mission

NASA’s Orion spacecraft just hit a big milestone after technicians applied over 180 blocks of material, called AVCOAT, to its heat shield that’ll protect astronauts from temps of nearly 5,000°F.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:59Published

Tweets about this