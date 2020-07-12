NASA updates planetary protection policies for lunar and mars human missions Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Washington DC (SPX) Jul 13, 2020



Washington DC (SPX) Jul 13, 2020



NASA has released two NASA Interim Directives (NIDs) updating the agency's requirements for robotic and human missions traveling to the Earth's Moon, and human missions traveling to Mars. The first, NID 8715.128, addresses the control of forward terrestrial biological contamination associated with all NASA and NASA-affiliated missions intended to land, orbit, or otherwise encounter the Moon.


