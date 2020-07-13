Global  
 

SpaceX delays launch of mini-satellites

Space Daily Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
SpaceX delays launch of mini-satellitesWashington (AFP) July 11, 2020

SpaceX on Saturday delayed the launch of a rocket due to take 57 mini-satellites into space as part of plan to build an orbiting, global broadband internet system. The company tweeted that it was postponing the 10th Starlink mission "to allow more time for checkouts." It said it was working to identify a new launch window. The mission had been postponed before. The Falcon 9 rocket ta
