Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool researchers build robot scientist that has already discovered a new catalyst

Energy Daily Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Liverpool researchers build robot scientist that has already discovered a new catalystLiverpool UK (SPX) Jul 13, 2020

Researchers at the University of Liverpool have built an intelligent mobile robot scientist that can work 24-7, carrying out experiments by itself. The robot scientist, the first of its kind, makes its own decisions about which chemistry experiments to perform next, and has already discovered a new catalyst. It has humanoid dimensions and works in a standard laboratory, using instrum
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Robots 'could join fight against coronavirus' [Video]

Robots 'could join fight against coronavirus'

Robots could be used in the fight against Covid-19. That is according to Professor Andy Cooper, who has claimed that various labs have expressed an interest in embracing robot technology in order to..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:02Published
Robot Vacuum Runs Away From Puppy [Video]

Robot Vacuum Runs Away From Puppy

Occurred on May 18, 2020 / New York, New York, USA Info from Licensor: "Yukita, a Shiba Inu puppy tries to play with a robot vacuum cleaner while it is on at home. Of course, she does not interact with..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:26Published
Tired Puppy Stays Put While Robot Vacuums Around It [Video]

Tired Puppy Stays Put While Robot Vacuums Around It

Occurred on June 4, 2020 / Old Bethpage, New York, USA Info from Licensor: "We had just finished a busy day playing and my fifteen-week-old Golden was catching some sleep on the cool kitchen floor. The..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:29Published

Tweets about this

mttsubu

sato sei RT @insta_science: #Instanews Robot Scientists ? Researchers build robot scientist that has already discovered a new catalyst. Researchers… 3 days ago

BulletinScience

Science Bulletin Researchers at the University of Liverpool have built an intelligent mobile robot scientist that can work 24-7, car… https://t.co/TBauIU9U42 3 days ago

insta_science

Insta Science #Instanews Robot Scientists ? Researchers build robot scientist that has already discovered a new catalyst. Researc… https://t.co/68YSju2Qih 4 days ago

brightsurf

Brightsurf.com Liverpool researchers build #robot scientist that has already discovered a new catalyst https://t.co/rRpLSqXbIw 4 days ago

genphys

General Physics Lab Researchers build robot scientist that has already discovered a new catalyst - GENERAL PHYSICS LABORATORY (GPL) Re… https://t.co/RVCwQ6GAHs 5 days ago