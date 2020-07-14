I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Hydrogen clouds in a far-away star system glowing from a supernova's last gasp

You Might Like

Tweets about this Daniel @fakegirl1998 @ManuclearBomb I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Pizza ovens on fire in the baked goods s… https://t.co/5q1VozRIT6 2 hours ago MagentaSky_234 RT @Silverwingprime: @Actually_Tina I've been browsing tumblrinaction since 2012. Ivr seen things you people wouldn't believe. 2 hours ago 🏴‍☠️Silverwing Prime🏴‍☠️ 🇭🇰🇹🇼 @Actually_Tina I've been browsing tumblrinaction since 2012. Ivr seen things you people wouldn't believe. 2 hours ago SweatyBangOuts @MystikGunn I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched… https://t.co/osCqFEelD1 3 hours ago zzgator 🐊 "I've...seen things you people wouldn't believe." https://t.co/zKYi8ILL4u 4 hours ago José Oliveira @Prince___007 @pedrocr75444218 “I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder… https://t.co/EXadj6G9WF 4 hours ago udontgetaccesstomydata @Ralphaubertin8 @ABC12WJRT Everyone has one. You don’t like masks? Neither do I because I have to wear the***thi… https://t.co/8HI8NeeiYR 4 hours ago BigE I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams gli… https://t.co/vMkx7euBjQ 4 hours ago