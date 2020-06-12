Redmi Note 9 launch on July 20: Expected price in India, other details

Walmart to Launch a Subscription Service to Compete With Amazon Prime
Walmart to Launch a Subscription Service to Compete With Amazon Prime The price of the membership service, Walmart Plus, will be $98 a year. An Amazon Prime membership costs $119 a year. Walmart has..
Sony Reveals PS5 Console and New Game Trailers
Sony Reveals PS5 Console
and New Game Trailers The highly-anticipated console was revealed
on Thursday as part of a Sony event that
was held to discuss new game titles. The new console is white,..