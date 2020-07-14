Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UAE plans to launch Mars probe Friday after weather delay

Space Daily Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
UAE plans to launch Mars probe Friday after weather delayDubai (AFP) July 14, 2020

The United Arab Emirates said it plans to launch its "Hope" Mars probe on Friday local time from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center after a two-day delay due to poor weather there. A rocket is due to blast off at 5:43 am local time (2043 GMT Thursday) carrying the unmanned spacecraft that is bound to orbit the Red Planet in the Arab world's first interplanetary mission. The launch was post
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: The woman leading UAE's mission to Mars

The woman leading UAE's mission to Mars 02:04

 The UAE's Hope probe will study the planet's weather and climate, in order to learn about its past.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Meg McNamara Has A Look At Your Friday Afternoon Forecast [Video]

Meg McNamara Has A Look At Your Friday Afternoon Forecast

Friday will likely be the hottest day of 2020 so far.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:34Published
Timeline: What to expect as Friday storms roll through Colorado [Video]

Timeline: What to expect as Friday storms roll through Colorado

Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo walks you through the futurecast timeline as storms roll through Colorado Friday afternoon.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:59Published
Friday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee [Video]

Friday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee

Expect another day of cool and cloudy conditions along the coast, with temperatures remaining hot inland on Friday. Temperatures will begin to cool away from the coast this weekend, with inland highs..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:34Published

Tweets about this

DemopJ

J. Coleman "The United Arab Emirates said it plans to launch its "Hope" Mars probe on Friday local time from Japan's Tanegashi… https://t.co/Vt2hZaSDH2 20 seconds ago

midkentforbrit1

midKentForBritain UAE plans to launch Mars probe Friday after weather delay - World - https://t.co/Fa9BgZkdsU https://t.co/UfyyOwGsEp 5 minutes ago

Captivate

Captivate The United Arab Emirates said it plans to launch its 'Hope' Mars probe on Friday local time from Japan's Tanegashim… https://t.co/XxKx5dSjZg 44 minutes ago

mzafrullah

Muhammad Zafrullah UAE plans to launch Mars probe Friday after weather delay https://t.co/TbMcQPzQOK Looks to me that even though we… https://t.co/d8WQeFLlrK 45 minutes ago

NewsInsider

Latest Pakistan News UAE plans to launch Mars probe Friday after weather delay https://t.co/lgGYy9Xp9d 1 hour ago

Youthmight

Siraj Ali UAE plans to launch Mars probe Friday after weather delay https://t.co/sFjZ1VXNE0 1 hour ago

leo_life4

khawar Raajput The United Arab Emirates said it plans to launch its “Hope” Mars probe on Friday local time from Japan's Tanegashim… https://t.co/1YaweCDJ8x 1 hour ago

theSundaily

theSun UAE plans to launch Mars probe Friday after weather delay https://t.co/6ijjgUh69R 2 hours ago