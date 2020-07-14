Nearly 300 wildfires in Siberia amid record warm weather Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Moscow (AFP) July 11, 2020



Russia's forest service said there were nearly 300 wildfires blazing across the vast country's northern wilderness on Saturday, as it attempted to contain them with methods including explosives and cloud seeding. Freakishly warm weather across large swathes of Siberia since January, combined with low soil moisture, have contributed to a resurgence of wildfires that devastated the region last 👓 View full article

