Links between video games and gambling run deeper than previously thought, study reveals

Science Daily Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Links between video games and gambling run deeper than previously thought, study revealsA new study suggests that a number of practices in video games, such as token wagering, real-money gaming, and social casino spending, are significantly linked to problem gambling.
