Links between video games and gambling run deeper than previously thought, study reveals
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () A new study suggests that a number of practices in video games, such as token wagering, real-money gaming, and social casino spending, are significantly linked to problem gambling.
Over half of Americans think video games should be considered a part of the Olympics, according to new research.The survey looked at 2,000 Americans' opinions on video games and asked them to examine..
If your house growing up had great snacks, board games and a trampoline - odds are you had the "cool house" on the block.A new study asked 2,000 Americans about their childhoods and what they thought..