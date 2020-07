Robot jaws shows medicated chewing gum could be the future Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Medicated chewing gum has been recognized as a new advanced drug delivery method but currently there is no gold standard for testing drug release from chewing gum in vitro. New research has shown a chewing robot with built-in humanoid jaws could provide opportunities for pharmaceutical companies to develop medicated chewing gum.

