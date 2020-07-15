Global  
 

China rushes to contain floods after record rainfall

Terra Daily Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
China rushes to contain floods after record rainfall
Shanghai (AFP) July 14, 2020

Soldiers erected sandbag flood barriers in a city near China's largest freshwater lake after the heaviest rainfall in nearly six decades drenched the swollen Yangtze River basin. The vast Yangtze drainage area has been lashed by torrential rains since last month, leaving 141 people dead or missing and forcing the evacuation of millions more across several provinces. Flooding along the ri
 Several dams across southern China have burst as a result of flooding caused by record rainfall in the region, state media reported on Wednesday.

