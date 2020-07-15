China rushes to contain floods after record rainfall
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () Shanghai (AFP) July 14, 2020
Soldiers erected sandbag flood barriers in a city near China's largest freshwater lake after the heaviest rainfall in nearly six decades drenched the swollen Yangtze River basin. The vast Yangtze drainage area has been lashed by torrential rains since last month, leaving 141 people dead or missing and forcing the evacuation of millions more across several provinces. Flooding along the ri
