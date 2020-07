You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources India sets Guinness world record for largest camera trap survey of tigers



India entered the Guinness World Record for carrying out the largest camera trap survey of its tiger population in 2018. A camera trap is a motion sensitive photographic device which starts recording.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:13 Published 4 days ago Union minister wants 'strict population control law', gives China's example



Union minister Giriraj Singh called for a strict law to check India's 'exploding population'. He gave the example of China to state that if the neighbouring country hadn't enacted a law in 1979, its.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:00 Published 4 days ago Need to bring Population Control Act in India: Giriraj Singh



On World Population Day 2020, Union Minister Giriraj Singh reiterated his demand for Population Control Act in the country. "The rising population has become a challenge for us. If we want to stand.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:24 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this