Penguins are being entertained with bubble machine because of coronavirus pandemic Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Penguins at a zoo in England who would typically be occupied with feeding shows and guests were instead kept active with a bubble machine, British news agency SWNS reports. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published 6 hours ago Zoo penguins cheered up with a BUBBLE machine 00:29 Penguins who couldn't be entertained properly at a zoo during lockdown have been cheered up - with a BUBBLE machine.The birds are usually kept occupied by feeding shows and guests visiting the zoo, but due to coronavirus their daily routine was forced to change.Staff at Newquay Zoo in Cornwall were... You Might Like

Tweets about this