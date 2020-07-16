Megaphages harbor mini-Cas proteins ideal for gene editing Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Cas proteins like CRISPR-Cas9 have great potential for gene therapy to treat human disease and for altering crop genes, but the gene-targeting and gene-cutting Cas proteins are often large and hard to ferry into cells with viral vectors such as adenovirus. Scientists have now discovered a hypercompact Cas protein, Cas-phi, that should work better. It is half the size of Cas9 and apparently evolved inside a bacteriophage, yet efficiently snips double-stranded DNA. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Scientists discover protective Alzheimer's gene, develop rapid drug-testing platform



In breakthrough research, a gene has been discovered that can naturally suppress the signs of Alzheimer's disease in human brain cells. The scientists have also developed a new rapid drug-screening.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this