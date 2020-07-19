China rolls out mass testing in Xinjiang after new virus cases Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Beijing (AFP) July 18, 2020



China launched mass health screenings in Xinjiang on Saturday after a spike in coronavirus cases raised fears of a fresh outbreak in the far western province. The new cases illustrate the continuing difficulty China faces in stamping out the contagion, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year before spreading around the world.


