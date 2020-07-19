Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China rolls out mass testing in Xinjiang after new virus cases

Terra Daily Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
China rolls out mass testing in Xinjiang after new virus casesBeijing (AFP) July 18, 2020

China launched mass health screenings in Xinjiang on Saturday after a spike in coronavirus cases raised fears of a fresh outbreak in the far western province. The new cases illustrate the continuing difficulty China faces in stamping out the contagion, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year before spreading around the world. The new testing regime comes a day a
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: India reports highest single day spike of 38,902 cases [Video]

COVID-19: India reports highest single day spike of 38,902 cases

The country reported the highest single day spike of 38,902 new infections in the last 24 hours. With the new cases, tally of COVID-19 cases reached 10,77,618 including 3,73,379 active cases. Death..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published
Covid update: USA document on Chinese lab; IMA on India tally; EC poll prep [Video]

Covid update: USA document on Chinese lab; IMA on India tally; EC poll prep

Here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. United States of America's government released an internal diplomatic cable which led to suspicion that a virology laboratory in China's Wuhan..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:04Published
COVID-19: Recovery rate stands at 63% in India [Video]

COVID-19: Recovery rate stands at 63% in India

Recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at 63%. 3,61,024 samples have been tested in the country in the last 24 hours; the cumulative number of 1,34,33,742 samples tested has raised the testing..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus | After new cases emerge, China rolls out mass testing in Xinjiang

 It is to eventually cover all of Urumqi, the province’s capital.
Hindu

New virus outbreaks raise alarm as India cases hit 1 million

 MITO, Japan (AP) — Fresh coronavirus outbreaks, even in places as far flung as China’s western Xinjiang region, are prompting worldwide moves to guard...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesNewsday

Tweets about this