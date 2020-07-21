Russian wildfire smoke chokes Siberian cities Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Moscow (AFP) July 16, 2020



Moscow (AFP) July 16, 2020

Smoke from raging forest fires in Siberia on Thursday filled cities as officials scrambled to prevent the flames reaching homes. More than 100 firefighters and volunteers were trying to douse the flames of a fire outside the city of Yugorsk in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District, just one of several areas affected. "A fire line has been ploughed around it, so the fire is not a threat, b


