Russian wildfire smoke chokes Siberian cities

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () Moscow (AFP) July 16, 2020
Smoke from raging forest fires in Siberia on Thursday filled cities as officials scrambled to prevent the flames reaching homes. More than 100 firefighters and volunteers were trying to douse the flames of a fire outside the city of Yugorsk in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District, just one of several areas affected. "A fire line has been ploughed around it, so the fire is not a threat, b
Residents living in the Upper Bear Creek Road and Elephant Butte areas of Jefferson County were ordered to evacuate their homes immediately Monday afternoon as a wildfire burned in the area, creating a..
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:42Published