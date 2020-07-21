Hong Kong security law sends jitters through city's feisty press Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Hong Kong (AFP) July 19, 2020



Hong Kong's status as a bastion of press freedom is in crisis as authorities toughen their line against international media and fears grow about local self-censorship under the city's sweeping new security law. For decades the former British colony has been a shining light for journalists in Asia, lying on the fringes of an authoritarian China where the ruling Communist Party keeps a tight g


