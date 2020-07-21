Venus has almost 40 active volcanoes on its surface, study says

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Volcanoes On Venus Are Still Active A new study identified 37 recently active volcanic structures on Venus. The study provides some of the best evidence yet that Venus is still a geologically...

Eurasia Review 12 hours ago



Scientists discover volcanoes on Venus are still active A new study identified 37 recently active volcanic structures on Venus. The study provides some of the best evidence yet that Venus is still a geologically...

Science Daily 23 hours ago





Tweets about this