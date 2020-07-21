|
Venus has almost 40 active volcanoes on its surface, study says
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Venus likely has at least three dozen active volcanoes on its surface, according to a new study.
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Published
Volcanoes on Venus Are Still Active, Scientists Find 01:06
Venus was considered a mostly inactive planet, but a new discovery suggests there are dozens of active volcanoes on the planet’s surface that researchers say may be dormant, but they aren’t dead.
