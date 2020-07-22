Airbus signs contract with UK Ministry of Defence for Skynet 6A satellite Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Airbus Defence and Space has signed a contract with the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) to extend and enhance the Skynet fleet. This will involve the development, manufacture, cyber protection, assembly, integration, test and launch, of a military communications satellite, Skynet 6A, planned for launch in 2025. The contract also covers technology development programmes, new secure telemetry, tracki

