Airbus signs contract with UK Ministry of Defence for Skynet 6A satellite
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () Stevenage UK (SPX) Jul 21, 2020
Airbus Defence and Space has signed a contract with the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) to extend and enhance the Skynet fleet. This will involve the development, manufacture, cyber protection, assembly, integration, test and launch, of a military communications satellite, Skynet 6A, planned for launch in 2025. The contract also covers technology development programmes, new secure telemetry, tracki