Astrophysicists unveil biggest-ever 3D map of Universe
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () Geneva (AFP) July 20, 2020
Astrophysicists on Monday published the largest-ever 3D map of the Universe, the result of an analysis of more than four million galaxies and ultra-bright, energy-packed quasars. The efforts of hundreds of scientists from around 30 institutions worldwide have yielded a "complete story of the expansion of the universe", said Will Percival of the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada.
