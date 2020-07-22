Global  
 

Astrophysicists unveil biggest-ever 3D map of Universe

Space Daily Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Astrophysicists unveil biggest-ever 3D map of UniverseGeneva (AFP) July 20, 2020

Astrophysicists on Monday published the largest-ever 3D map of the Universe, the result of an analysis of more than four million galaxies and ultra-bright, energy-packed quasars. The efforts of hundreds of scientists from around 30 institutions worldwide have yielded a "complete story of the expansion of the universe", said Will Percival of the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada.
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: Scientists Release the Largest 3D Map of the Universe Ever Created

Scientists Release the Largest 3D Map of the Universe Ever Created 01:30

 Following a 20-year-long survey of the night sky, an international team of over 100 astrophysicists created the most detailed 3D map of the universe, giving us a look back at its expansion history.

