You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tremors felt in Gujarat's Rajkot



An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat on July 16. According to National Center for Seismology, earthquake was felt at around 07:40 am. Terrified residents.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:08 Published 2 weeks ago California earthquake expert talks 5.8 magnitude earthquake



California earthquake expert talks 5.8 magnitude earthquake Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 02:59 Published on June 25, 2020 5.8 earthquake strikes central California



A 5.8 magnitude earthquake just struck near Lone Pine. Some people right here in Las Vegas say they felt the quake. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:26 Published on June 24, 2020

Tweets about this