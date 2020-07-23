Arianespace to launch three satellites towards Geostationary Orbit on July 28
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () Kourou, French Guiana (ESA) Jul 23, 2020
Arianespace's next Ariane 5 launch from the Guiana Space Center (CSG) in Kourou, French Guiana, is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, in a launch window from 21:29 UTC to 22:15 UTC. Satellites to be placed in orbit will serve Japanese B-SAT and operators Intelsat and Northrop Grumman's SpaceLogistics LLC. BSAT-4b was built by the American company Maxar Technologies and will be used to broadca
China successfully launches its first rocket named Tianwen-1 to Mars.
In the video filmed at 12:41 on July 23, the Long March 5 rocket soared into the sky at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan province. China took its first step in planetary exploration to Mars.
This is the first launch...