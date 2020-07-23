Arianespace to launch three satellites towards Geostationary Orbit on July 28 Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Kourou, French Guiana (ESA) Jul 23, 2020



Arianespace's next Ariane 5 launch from the Guiana Space Center (CSG) in Kourou, French Guiana, is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, in a launch window from 21:29 UTC to 22:15 UTC. Satellites to be placed in orbit will serve Japanese B-SAT and operators Intelsat and Northrop Grumman's SpaceLogistics LLC. BSAT-4b was built by the American company Maxar Technologies and will be used to broadca Kourou, French Guiana (ESA) Jul 23, 2020Arianespace's next Ariane 5 launch from the Guiana Space Center (CSG) in Kourou, French Guiana, is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, in a launch window from 21:29 UTC to 22:15 UTC. Satellites to be placed in orbit will serve Japanese B-SAT and operators Intelsat and Northrop Grumman's SpaceLogistics LLC. BSAT-4b was built by the American company Maxar Technologies and will be used to broadca 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Newsflare - Published 1 week ago China successfully launches first rocket to Mars 00:45 China successfully launches its first rocket named Tianwen-1 to Mars. In the video filmed at 12:41 on July 23, the Long March 5 rocket soared into the sky at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan province. China took its first step in planetary exploration to Mars. This is the first launch... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources SpaceX Reschedules Starlink Satellites Launch For Saturday



SpaceX will try again Saturday to launch its twice-delayed mission to deploy 57 internet satellites into orbit. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:21 Published 3 weeks ago Three Countries Are Launching Missions to Mars in July



The U.S., China and the United Arab Emirates are all launching missions to Mars this month to take advantage of favorable planetary alignment. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:06 Published on July 7, 2020

Tweets about this