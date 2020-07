You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Prominent Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan goes missing



Prominent journalist Matiullah Jan, who is known for raising his voice against Pakistani establishment, has reportedly gone missing from Islamabad on July 21. The incident took place hours after he.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published 2 days ago Restaurant in Thailand lets customers choose live cobras before eating them



A gruesome restaurant in Thailand lets customers to choose live cobras then eat them. The cafe on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, has a concrete pit where it keeps the deadly snakes caught from.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:51 Published 2 days ago How does the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine work?



Human trials of the coronavirus vaccine candidate being developed at the University of Oxford suggest it is safe and induces an immune response to Covid-19.Early results indicate the jab could provide.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:40 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this