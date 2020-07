Hong Kong couple acquitted of rioting charges Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Hong Kong (AFP) July 24, 2020



A Hong Kong couple were found not guilty of rioting during last year's pro-democracy protests on Friday in a ruling that could see hundreds of others avoid jail time. More than 9,000 people were arrested during months of massive and sometimes violent demonstrations in the financial hub, initially sparked by a now-abandoned plan to allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland. Henry Tong

