Northrop Grumman Provides Navigation System for NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Mission

Space Daily Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Woodland Hills CA (SPX) Jul 27, 2020

Northrop Grumman Corporation will once again be the provider of an inertial measurement unit (IMU) to support an expedition to Mars when NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory's Perseverance Mars Rover launches between July 30 and August 15. It will land at Mars' Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021. The mission's four major scientific objectives include studying the planet's habitability, seeking biosi
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: UNLV professor tapped for Mars mission

UNLV professor tapped for Mars mission 00:50

 NASA is getting ready to launch its Mars 2020 rover mission, and a UNLV professor is helping with new discoveries. Geosceience professor Libby Hausrath is one of 15 scientists from around the world who were asked by NASA to help design and carry out the mission.

