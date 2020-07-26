Northrop Grumman Provides Navigation System for NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Mission Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Woodland Hills CA (SPX) Jul 27, 2020



Northrop Grumman Corporation will once again be the provider of an inertial measurement unit (IMU) to support an expedition to Mars when NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory's Perseverance Mars Rover launches between July 30 and August 15. It will land at Mars' Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021. The mission's four major scientific objectives include studying the planet's habitability, seeking biosi Woodland Hills CA (SPX) Jul 27, 2020Northrop Grumman Corporation will once again be the provider of an inertial measurement unit (IMU) to support an expedition to Mars when NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory's Perseverance Mars Rover launches between July 30 and August 15. It will land at Mars' Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021. The mission's four major scientific objectives include studying the planet's habitability, seeking biosi 👓 View full article

