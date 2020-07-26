NASA's Mars 2020 mission will search for traces of past microbial life with the Perseverance rover

With Perseverance, its most complex Mars rover to date, NASA is opening a new chapter in the search for traces of ancient life on Mars. The launch of the new rover is scheduled to take place on 30 July 2020 at 13:50 CEST on board an Atlas V launch vehicle from Cape Canaveral in Florida. Then, on 18 February 2021 it will land in Mars' Jezero crater. The German Aerospace Center (Deutsches Ze
NASA is getting ready to launch its Mars 2020 rover mission, and a UNLV professor is helping with new discoveries. Geosceience professor Libby Hausrath is one of 15 scientists from around the world who..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:50Published
Current heat shields are rigid, and the size needed for a large spacecraft carrying humans to Mars won't fit in a rocket. NASA's flexible design, however, takes up less space since it would expand and..