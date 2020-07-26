HSBC denies reports that it 'fabricated evidence' on Huawei Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

London-based HSBC bank has denied Chinese media reports that it had "framed" telecom giant Huawei or "fabricated evidence" that led to the arrest of a top company official. Washington's investigations into Huawei - for allegedly violating US sanctions on Iran - started before the bank's involvement with the company in late 2016, the lender said Saturday in its first public comments on Huaw

