Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

HSBC denies reports that it 'fabricated evidence' on Huawei

Energy Daily Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
HSBC denies reports that it 'fabricated evidence' on HuaweiBeijing (AFP) July 25, 2020

London-based HSBC bank has denied Chinese media reports that it had "framed" telecom giant Huawei or "fabricated evidence" that led to the arrest of a top company official. Washington's investigations into Huawei - for allegedly violating US sanctions on Iran - started before the bank's involvement with the company in late 2016, the lender said Saturday in its first public comments on Huaw
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this