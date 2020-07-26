|
Pressure suppresses carrier trapping in 2D halide perovskite
Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Beijing, China (SPX) Jul 27, 2020
Two-dimensional (2D) organic-inorganic halide perovskites are emerging materials for photovoltaic and optoelectronic applications due to their unique physical properties and a high degree of tunability. Despite impressive advances, challenges remain, including unsatisfactory performance and a vague understanding of their structure-property relationships. Addressing these challenges require
