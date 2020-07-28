Global  
 

Douglas downgraded to tropical storm after skirting Hawaii

Terra Daily Tuesday, 28 July 2020
Honolulu (AFP) July 28, 2020

Hurricane Douglas was downgraded on Monday as it narrowly avoided the Hawaiian coast, after fears it would become only the third storm of its size to make landfall on the Pacific island chain since records began. The tropical storm was moving westward past the Hawaiian islands, packing winds of 70 miles (110 kilometers) per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center. It is rare for
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: Hurricane Douglas and Tropical Storm Hanna From Space

Hurricane Douglas and Tropical Storm Hanna From Space 01:20

 NASA was monitoring the storms bearing down on Hawaii and Texas with the Atmospheric Infrared Sounder instrument on their Aqua satellite.

