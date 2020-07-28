Douglas downgraded to tropical storm after skirting Hawaii
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () Honolulu (AFP) July 28, 2020
Hurricane Douglas was downgraded on Monday as it narrowly avoided the Hawaiian coast, after fears it would become only the third storm of its size to make landfall on the Pacific island chain since records began. The tropical storm was moving westward past the Hawaiian islands, packing winds of 70 miles (110 kilometers) per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center. It is rare for
