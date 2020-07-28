Estimated 3 billion animals affected by Australia bushfires: study Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Sydney (AFP) July 28, 2020



Nearly three billion animals were killed or displaced by Australia's unprecedented 2019-20 wildfires in "one of the worst wildlife disasters in modern history", according to a report released Tuesday. The study by scientists from several Australian universities said the wildlife hit included 143 million mammals, 2.46 billion reptiles, 180 million birds and 51 million frogs.


