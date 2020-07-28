Texas firm develops adaptable satellites with fast software upgrades
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () Washington DC (UPI) Jul 27, 2020
The U.S. Air Force and a private technology company in Texas started to develop new satellites this summer that are capable of quick software changes in orbit to respond to threats and to carry out new tasks. Austin-based Hypergiant, which works on several kinds of artificial intelligence, has a formal but classified agreement to develop technology for the Air Force, with a potential $1