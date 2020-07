Deep sea microbes dormant for 100 million years are hungry and ready to multiply Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Researchers reveal that given the right food in the right laboratory conditions, microbes collected from subseafloor sediment as old as 100 million years can revive and multiply, even after laying dormant since large dinosaurs prowled the planet. 👓 View full article

