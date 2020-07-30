Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Azerbaijan villagers plead for water as vital river dries up

Terra Daily Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Azerbaijan villagers plead for water as vital river dries upBanka, Azerbaijan (AFP) July 30, 2020

The village of Banka in Azerbaijan should have plentiful supplies of water as it lies beside one of the country's mightiest rivers, the Kura. But the river has shallowed dramatically this summer and has become contaminated with salty seawater, in what experts warn is an unfolding ecological disaster. "Our animals are dying. We don't get water in time," said farmer Maryam Hasanova, as she
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: VIRTUAL TOUR! There is an Emerald Cove in Arizona - ABC15 Digital

VIRTUAL TOUR! There is an Emerald Cove in Arizona - ABC15 Digital 00:59

 You can only access these shamrock green, Jello-looking waves by boat!

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ram Temple: Soil from Badrinath sent to Ayodhya, PM Modi likely to perform puja [Video]

Ram Temple: Soil from Badrinath sent to Ayodhya, PM Modi likely to perform puja

Soil from Badrinath and water from the Alaknanda river have been sent to Ayodhya. The soil & water will be used in the foundation-laying ceremony of Ram Temple. A delegation of Vishwa Hindu Parishad..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:33Published
Soil from Badrinath, water from Alaknanda River sent to Ayodhya for Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony [Video]

Soil from Badrinath, water from Alaknanda River sent to Ayodhya for Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony

The soil from Badrinath and water from Alaknanda River is being sent to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya for foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. A delegation of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has left..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published
Health Minister Satyendar Jain on why water supply in Delhi decreased by 25% [Video]

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on why water supply in Delhi decreased by 25%

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke on the issue of scarcity of water in Delhi. Satyendar Jain said that the water supply in Delhi has decreased by 25 per cent. He said that polluted water from..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:54Published

Tweets about this