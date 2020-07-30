Azerbaijan villagers plead for water as vital river dries up
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () Banka, Azerbaijan (AFP) July 30, 2020
The village of Banka in Azerbaijan should have plentiful supplies of water as it lies beside one of the country's mightiest rivers, the Kura. But the river has shallowed dramatically this summer and has become contaminated with salty seawater, in what experts warn is an unfolding ecological disaster. "Our animals are dying. We don't get water in time," said farmer Maryam Hasanova, as she
