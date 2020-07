Tencent offers buy out of Chinese search engine Sogou Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Beijing (AFP) July 28, 2020



Chinese tech giant Tencent has offered to buy search engine Sogou in a deal worth around $2 billion, sending the latter's share price soaring 48 percent in New York. The proposal would take Sogou private, with Tencent offering $9 in cash for each American depositary share it does not already hold, said Sogou's parent company Sohu.com on Monday. Chinese tech companies have been looking in