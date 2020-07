Storm lashes Australian coast threatening homes Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Wamberal, Australia (AFP) July 28, 2020



Homes perched on Australia's stunning eastern coast were at risk of being swept away Tuesday, after days of driving rain, high winds and monster swells smashed the coastline. The last 48 hours have brought fresh warnings of gale-force winds, rain and powerful surf to an area north of Sydney, where around 40 seafront properties have been damaged by successive storms in the last month.

